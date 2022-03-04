Westworld Star Jeffrey Wright Explains How Batman and Gordon Would Stop the Hosts

It's a busy year for Jeffrey Wright, having made his mark on The Batman as the new Jim Gordon the actor will now return to the world of Westworld as season 4 of the hit sci-fi series arrives on HBO this weekend. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the new batch of episodes for the series, we wanted to get his thoughts on combining these two major properties that he appeared in this year and asked: What would Batman and Gordon do to take down the robot Hosts from Westworld? "Good question. Good question," Wright said. "Well it depends on the host, right? You know, depends on who it is. I don't know. We'll figure it out though. That's a tough call. That's a tough call."

"When prompted by co-star Luke Hemsworth that a Bat-suit upgrade would help, perhaps including nipples on it like in Batman Forever, Wright added: "Well as a distraction, you know, as a distraction from those kind of hyper-sexual hosts. Yeah. Then that might do it. You might have to come up with a different technique for some of the just more plainly malevolent hosts. But then you get some hosts that they're gonna be Batman fans, they're gonna be down, they're gonna be down for the cause they're gonna dig the Batmobile, it's gonna be a machine that they're gonna look at and say, hey, that's my guy and may create some strong allegiances there that would be beneficial to both sides."

Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced plans for a sequel to The Batman in April of this year, following the movie's huge box office success (having become the #3 highest grossing movie of the year as of this writing). Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, made the announcement at CinemaCon this year, confirming that director Matt Reeves and the cast of the film would all return for the sequel.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences," Emmerich said. "And with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

Westworld on the other hand is set to premiere its fourth season this Sunday on HBO. It was teased back when the show first premiered that creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had mapped out five seasons for the series in total (a number that might actually be in flux). HBO hasn't yet announced if that fifth and final batch of episodes will get made, but the next chapter in the saga will debut in just a few days.