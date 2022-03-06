The Batman: Jeffrey Wright Shares Throwback to Final Day of Production

It’s been a long journey to The Batman, but the movie finally hit theaters this weekend, and most DC fans will agree that it was worth the wait. The new film, which had the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 363 reviews and a 90% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. The star-studded cast includes Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Recently, Wright has been sharing some fun throwback photos in honor of the movie’s release, and yesterday he took to Instagram to share an image from the final day of shooting.

“March 12, 2021. We’d just wrapped. Long road getting there, but we got there. Now you’re with us. Glad you’re enjoying the ride. (We knew you would.😉) #TheBatman 🦇,” Wright wrote. You can check out his photo below:

“This is Year Two,” Wright previously told The Independent. “So it’s a bit of a post-origin story for Batman. But that said, we are at the ground floor of the building of the relationship between Batman and Gordon… it’s still new and maturing. And so that’s where we are at the beginning of our film and we take it from there and we see where it goes.”

While not an adaptation of any one comic book story, Reeves has named Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween as two comic book influences on the movie. Both stories take place in the early years of the Dark Knight, who comes to trust Gordon in their mutual war against the corruption and crime of Gotham City.

“Matt’s Gotham is a very specific one,” Wright said of the rainy, moody Gotham in the grip of gangster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). “And I think, a justified one. It’s one that, we hope, is an advancement in the historical arc of this series that goes back to 1939 [when Batman first appeared in the comics]. But he’s chosen to ground it in a noir-ish tone and energy and it’s very much focused on mystery and the sleuthing side of things, particularly of course for Batman and Gordon. So it’s grounded in an authenticity that I think is a fresh lens on the series.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.