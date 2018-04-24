‘Westworld’: Who Dies in the Season 2 Premiere?

The last season of Westworld ended in a symphony of gunshots and screams, but the body count wasn’t as high as viewers originally suspected.

And yet, the show tacks on one last surprise in the closing moments of the premiere that could be devastating for one of the main characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Westworld Season 2 spoilers below.

Unfortunately, Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and Teddy (James Marsden) end up biting the bullet in the new season premiere.

Last season ended with Dolores finally gaining true self-consciousness when she shot Robert Ford in the back of the head during a gala meant to promote Ford’s final narrative, fittingly titled “Journey Into Night.” As Dolores calmly started to shoot into the crowd of horrified human guests, a small army of hosts emerged from a nearby forest. One of the hosts, Clementine, had a rifle and shot the Man in Black in the arm.

While fans of the series expected a massacre, it appears that the only named victim of Dolores’s initial attack against her former oppressors was Robert Ford.

It appears that Ford did not somehow find a way to escape death. While fans speculated that Ford had replaced himself with a host, it seems that he truly chose to sacrifice himself to jumpstart Dolores’s revolution.

But her campaign might have another victim, revealed in the closing moments of the episode, when a group of hosts are found lifeless and floating in the middle of a newly discovered body of water. When investigating the anomaly, Delos’ security agents and Bernard find that Teddy is among the dead.

Delores’ programmed lover didn’t make it out alive. And while there is the chance that this particular host could be brought back online, the current state of the park doesn’t make it likely that the technicians will force Teddy into his cruel existence yet again.

Westworld didn’t kill off any of its other main characters in the premiere. As shown in tonight’s episode, titled “Journey Into Night,” the rest of the principal cast of Westworld survived Dolores’s deadly attack on the gala. Both Bernard and Charlotte appeared relatively unscathed in the aftermath of the attack.

The grating writer Lee Sizemore also survived into Westworld’s second season, having escaped inside the park’s headquarters. While Lee wasn’t present for Dolores’s attack (Charlotte sent him to retrieve Abernathy, who they planned to use to smuggle data from park into the real world) he was in the headquarters when Maeve and her group of hosts attacked the headquarters in an aborted attempt to escape.

One character who hadn’t appeared in several episodes even made their long-awaited return. Ashley Stubbs (the security guard played by Luke Hemsworth) returned after his disappearance from the show last season. Stubbs went looking for the missing Elsie Hughes and was attacked by a group of Ghost Nation hosts. The hosts ignored Stubbs’ commands and tackled him, removing him from the board prior to Dolores’s attack.

Hopefully we learn about some of the other missing characters in the coming episodes.

Westworld airs Sundays on HBO.

Are you upset about Teddy’s death? Let us know how you feel in the comments!