Here's when and where to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 when the Breaking Bad prequel returns with new episodes on July 11. In Monday's midseason premiere, titled "Point and Shoot," Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) face the consequences of their actions after executing their plan against lawyer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Spoiler warning: May's Part 1 finale, "Plan and Execution," ended with Howard being shot dead by Lalo (Tony Dalton), the Salamanca cartel leader whose return to Albuquerque has Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) on high alert.

Set before Breaking Bad with black-and-white flashforwards to Jimmy/Saul hiding out in Nebraska as Gene Takovic (watch the video recap), the final episodes of Better Call Saul will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The spinoff stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito, with previously announced guest stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2.

What Time Does Better Call Saul Air on AMC and AMC+?

New Better Call Saul episodes air beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Season 6 Episode 8, "Point and Shoot," has an extended runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes (including commercials on AMC), according to TV listings.

Where to Stream Better Call Saul Season 6



Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 will be available to stream On Demand on AMC+ at the same time episodes air weekly on AMC. Each episode will be available for a limited time, expiring 30 days after the premiere date on the service.

While the first seven episodes of the current season are no longer available to stream On Demand on AMC+, subscribers can watch Better Call Saul Season 6 in the AMC livestream broadcast included with their AMC+ membership.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 on AMC Plus

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing.

Is Better Call Saul Season 6 Streaming on Netflix?

As of July 2022, only the first five seasons of Better Call Saul are streaming on Netflix in the U.S. Episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 are available to download on Amazon and Vudu for $2.99.

In territories outside the U.S., including the United Kingdom, episodes will continue to stream on Netflix weekly starting Tuesday, July 12.

How Many Episodes Are in Better Call Saul Season 6?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 consists of a final six episodes, concluding with the series finale on August 15.

The final new episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere Mondays on AMC and AMC+. See more Better Call Saul.