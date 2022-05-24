Better Call Saul Final Episodes Teaser: "A Happy Ending"

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Plan and Execution" episode of Better Call Saul. Only six episodes remain of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul — and despite what the final episodes teaser says, there might not be a "happy ending." There wasn't one in Monday's midseason finale, titled "Plan and Execution," ending on a half-season shocker: the death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). On "D-Day," Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) executed their plan to discredit the HHM lawyer and settle the Sandpiper Crossing case for a big payday. But then Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) returned to ABQ, shooting Howard in the head for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The wrong place was the living room of Kim and Saul's apartment, the setting of the 30-second teaser for the final six episodes of Better Call Saul. "So after all that," asks Jimmy/Saul, "a happy ending?" The greyscale evokes the colorless life of Omaha Cinnabon manager Gene Takavic (Odenkirk), Saul's assumed identity in a post-Breaking Bad future.

Watch the Better Call Saul final episodes teaser below.

"[Howard's death] certainly is the result of unintended consequences. It shows you that your actions do have consequences and they're not always the ones you think they're going to be," Fabian told the AMC Blog. "It would have been nice if Howard had been able to continue on living, repair his relationship with [his wife] Cheryl. I think the heat of the moment 'I'm going to let everybody know who you are!' [to Kim and Saul] probably would have faded, and I think eventually he would have namaste-d himself into a space of like, 'You know what? Let go, let God, let it be.'"

Fabian continued, "And there would have been an uneasy truce and sometime later on when all the stuff goes down that goes down in Breaking Bad, Howard would have been bemusedly smiling about that, like, 'Uh-huh, let me tell you a story about Saul Goodman.' It would have become another cocktail story for him. Instead, there he is on their floor literally bleeding out. And you know what? What a great way to go actually for a character, as opposed to fading away."

The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.