What We Do in the Shadows Ending With Season 6

What We Do in the Shadows is headed towards a regular human series finale. On Tuesday, a report from Vulture indicated that the upcoming sixth season of What We Do in the Shadows will be its last. Details surrounding Season 6's premiere and potential finale date on FX have yet to be publicly announced. What We Do in the Shadows is a spinoff of sorts to Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's cult-classic 2014 film of the same name, following new vampire characters while still having occasional references and cameos to the film.

Since its debut in 2019, the What We Do in the Shadows series has become a hit among critics and fans alike, earning over 21 Emmy nominations, including multiple nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 5 of the series debuted earlier this year, and concluded in August.

What Is What We Do in the Shadows About?

What We Do in the Shadows follows the lives of three traditional vampires, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja; Colin Robinson, an energy vampire; and Guillermo, Nandor's familiar. The series revolves around the vampires clashing with the modern world, other supernatural beings, and/or each other, while in secret, Guillermo tries to balance his loyalty to Nandor with his dangerous family ancestry.

"The writing has always been strong," Mark Proksch, who plays Colin Robinson on the series, told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "And I think [executive producer] Paul [Simms] said it at some point it's 60/40 or 70/30 [improvisation]. We always do what's on the written page and get that take or two done. And then we go off. For my character, because it has to seem so natural that I'm talking about these things, a lot of times they'll put in a starting sentence for me, a jumping-off point, and then I come up with the rest. And because it has to seem so natural, it's usually subjects that I know about. And so, I can go back into my useless information bank and tap into that. But yeah, the writing is so strong. I think for everyone else, it's the same thing. I was mentioning Natasha, I think she'll do a couple of brilliant takes, and then she'll go off on her own. I think that helps with the mockumentary style is to ... You can almost sense that someone is coming up with what they're saying so it feels real. But, again, the majority of what you see on the screen has been written."

Who Stars On What We Do in the Shadows?

The cast of What We Do in the Shadows includes Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.

Recurring guest stars over the years have included Anthony Atamanuik, Beanie Feldstein, Doug Jones, Nick Kroll, Jake McDorman, Vanessa Bayer, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Anoop Desai, Haley Joel Osment, Wesley Snipes, and Tilda Swinton.

