Mark Hamill Shares the Touching Gift He Earned While Filming What We Do in the Shadows

For more than 40 years, Mark Hamill’s face as the iconic Luke Skywalker has been emblazoned on a countless number of collectibles, and while he might not personally collect a wide variety of Star Wars merchandise, the actor is something of a collector himself, including special items that he got to use for various roles. Hamill recently disclosed that, in addition to getting to keep the custom fangs that were made for him to play a vampire in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, he was also gifted the dagger his character used, which came with added significance to the project.

“Maybe this year I’ll use my fangs from [FX’s] What We Do in the Shadows,” Hamill confirmed with ComicBook.com about celebrating Halloween. “They let me keep my fangs, because when we were shooting, I said, ‘Wait a second, since these were fit directly to my mouth, can I keep them?’ And they said, ‘Absolutely, be our guest.’ So I do have my fangs.”

He continued, “The prop department, I was really touched by this, because a lot of times, they’ll be told, ‘Don’t bring in items for Mark to sign,’ by the production crew, and once you get to know the crew, they’ll say, ‘I know I’m not supposed to ask, but I’d love you to sign X, Y, or Z,’ and I’ll say, ‘Sure, come on, bring it in.’ By doing that, and it only takes a few minutes during your lunch hour or even if it’s just on set, but my point is, at the end of the show, the prop department gave me a dagger that was part of my character — in the episode, it belongs to my character — but what was significant about it was they said, ‘This dagger is from the original What We Do in the Shadows film,’ I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, what a great collectible that is.’ I’m staring at it right now on the shelf in my man cave.”

The actor’s latest project involved him lending his voice to an animated segment of Shudder’s Creepshow. In the story “The Things in Oakwood’s Past,” the town of Oakwood has a storied past, and the opening of a time capsule is an exciting moment of remembrance. But can a local librarian keep a darker part of the town’s history from repeating itself?

Hamill’s episode of Creepshow is now streaming on Shudder.

