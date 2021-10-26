The Wheel of Time Has Its Own Twitter Emojis Now

Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time series has its own Twitter emojis ahead of the series’ official launch next month. Earlier today, The Wheel of Time’s official Twitter account revealed that Twitter would feature emoji versions of several characters from the show, including most of the principal cast. You can check out the emojis in the image posted by The Wheel of Time Twitter account down below:

https://twitter.com/TheWheelOfTime/status/1453036948595957761

A subsequent Tweet confirmed that the emojis would accompany hashtag versions of the various characters’ names, including Rand, Moiraine, Egwene, Perrin, Mat, Logain, Lan, and Nynaeve. The Myrddraal also received an emoji, while the #WheelofTime hashtag is accompanied by an ouroboros emoji representing the show’s main logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon Prime will also release a new official trailer for the show tomorrow at 9 AM PT. We’ll have a full breakdown of the trailer when it’s released tomorrow.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

Season 1 of Amazon Prime‘s The Wheel of Time series will debut on November 19th.