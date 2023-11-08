Where to Stream House: Complete Hugh Laurie Series Gets New Streaming Home

All 177 episodes of House are now available to stream on Hulu, in addition to other services.

By Charlie Ridgely

House, the one-of-a-kind medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, officially has a new streaming home. The acclaimed series, that often treated medical situations like mysteries to be solved, aired on Fox from November 2004 to May 2012, with Laurie leading the way as the troubled and eccentric Gregory House. While it hasn't been on the air for over a decade, there's still a lot of love for House amongst TV fans, and Hulu just gave viewers a brand new place to rewatch the show from beginning to end.

This week, all 177 episodes of House were added to Hulu's streaming library. While that is exciting news for Hulu subscribers, the Disney-owned service is just one of the places where House can be found. The complete series is also available to stream on both Prime Video and Peacock.

New on Hulu This Month

House is probably one of the bigger titles that has been added to Hulu's lineup here in November, but it is just one of many new arrivals. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in Black, Blade, Pacific Rim, and Space Jam.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator 
Armageddon 
Billy Madison 
Blade 
Blade 2 
Blade: Trinity 
Carpool 
Contagion 
Damien: Omen II 
Deck the Halls 
Deep Blue Sea 
Downhill 
The Family Stone 
The Final Conflict 
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within 
Flatliners 
Friends With Money 
Friendsgiving 
Frozen River 
Get Low 
Geostorm 
Garfield 
GirlInterrupted 
Goodbye Lover 
The Holiday 
Inferno 
In Time 
Kollek 
Land Ho! 
The Last Duel 
Madea's Big Happy Family 
Man on a Ledge 
The Marine 4: Moving Target 
Men In Black 
Men In Black II 
Men In Black 3 
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones 
The Nutcracker 
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening 
The Other Woman 
Outbreak 
Pacific Rim 
The Personal History Of David Copperfield 
Poseidon 
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot 
Saving Silverman 
Sea Fever 
Second Best 
Shallow Hal 
Space Jam 
Space Jam: A New Legacy 
Tigerland 
Trance 
Twister 
The Waterboy 
The Wedding Planner 
The Wedding Singer 

