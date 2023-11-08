Where to Stream House: Complete Hugh Laurie Series Gets New Streaming Home
All 177 episodes of House are now available to stream on Hulu, in addition to other services.
House, the one-of-a-kind medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, officially has a new streaming home. The acclaimed series, that often treated medical situations like mysteries to be solved, aired on Fox from November 2004 to May 2012, with Laurie leading the way as the troubled and eccentric Gregory House. While it hasn't been on the air for over a decade, there's still a lot of love for House amongst TV fans, and Hulu just gave viewers a brand new place to rewatch the show from beginning to end.
This week, all 177 episodes of House were added to Hulu's streaming library. While that is exciting news for Hulu subscribers, the Disney-owned service is just one of the places where House can be found. The complete series is also available to stream on both Prime Video and Peacock.
New on Hulu This Month
House is probably one of the bigger titles that has been added to Hulu's lineup here in November, but it is just one of many new arrivals. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in Black, Blade, Pacific Rim, and Space Jam.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
GirlInterrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer