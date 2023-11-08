Where to Stream House: Complete Hugh Laurie Series Gets New Streaming Home

All 177 episodes of House are now available to stream on Hulu, in addition to other services.

House, the one-of-a-kind medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, officially has a new streaming home. The acclaimed series, that often treated medical situations like mysteries to be solved, aired on Fox from November 2004 to May 2012, with Laurie leading the way as the troubled and eccentric Gregory House. While it hasn't been on the air for over a decade, there's still a lot of love for House amongst TV fans, and Hulu just gave viewers a brand new place to rewatch the show from beginning to end.

This week, all 177 episodes of House were added to Hulu's streaming library. While that is exciting news for Hulu subscribers, the Disney-owned service is just one of the places where House can be found. The complete series is also available to stream on both Prime Video and Peacock.

New on Hulu This Month

House is probably one of the bigger titles that has been added to Hulu's lineup here in November, but it is just one of many new arrivals. The start of the month saw a slew of new movies and shows make their way to Hulu, including hits like Men in Black, Blade, Pacific Rim, and Space Jam.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's November 1st additions below!

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Alien vs. Predator

Armageddon

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Carpool

Contagion

Damien: Omen II

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Downhill

The Family Stone

The Final Conflict

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Flatliners

Friends With Money

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Get Low

Geostorm

Garfield

GirlInterrupted

Goodbye Lover

The Holiday

Inferno

In Time

Kollek

Land Ho!

The Last Duel

Madea's Big Happy Family

Man on a Ledge

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones

The Nutcracker

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening

The Other Woman

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Poseidon

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot

Saving Silverman

Sea Fever

Second Best

Shallow Hal

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tigerland

Trance

Twister

The Waterboy

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Singer