Will Smith Reveals Plans to Rent Out the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air House on AirBNB

Will Smith is rebooting the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a streaming series on the NBC's Peacock service, but first, he's bringing the original series cast back together for a 30th-anniversary reunion special! Big Will recent revealed a first-look at the Fresh Prince reunion, in which we see the actor and his returning co-stars including Daphne Maxwell Reid (2nd Aunt Viv), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Joseph Marcell (butler Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz). They were all gathered in a set that looked like the Banks family's iconic mansion living room - and now Will Smith is planning to rent that house out to fans on AriBNB!

Smith posted a photo of himself and Jazzy Jeff to his Instagram, with the following caption teasing this rare Fresh Prince fan opportunity: "YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th".

If you think Will Smith was just joking for 'Gram, he most certainly was not: AirBNB has now listed "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around" on its site!

The posting offers fans a "Private room in house hosted by Will," with space for 2 guests to occupy 1 bedroom with 1 king bed, and 1 private bath. Meals are provided, security is assured, and WiFi is available. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the residence is even sectioned off so only the guest will be occupying their living space, with plenty of social distance to feel comforted and safe in. All in all: this is actually a pretty sweet deal!

The post for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion reads as such:

Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself - but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?

*Remember, these five-time, one-night stays are not a contest.

The space

It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!

During your stay, you’ll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:

Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom).

Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s.

Donning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete —from experience: both at the same time turns heads!

Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.

Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.

And don’t worry - in this socially-distanced staycation, your comfort and safety is our top priority. You’ll have a wing of the manor to yourself from check-in to check-out, with no other guests in the house during your stay (not even a family member from Philly). And you can rest easy in your prince...er, KING-size bed knowing that I’ve committed to cleaning prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To celebrate the feeling of family and community that was so memorable from my time in this home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to a local organization in my hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools."

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special will air in November, while the reboot is gearing up for production. The original series is now streaming on HBO Max.