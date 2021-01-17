Will There Be a WandaVision Season 2?

✖

WandaVision director Matt Shakman says it's "hard to say" whether there will be a second season of the first original series from Marvel Studios and producer Kevin Feige. WandaVision launches Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when super-powered newlyweds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) mysteriously start seemingly perfect suburban lives after the events of Avengers: Endgame, queuing up a story that ties into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As Phase Four unfolds across both the big and small screen, linking other Disney+ series to future Marvel movies, will there be a WandaVision 2?

"I have no idea about the future. You know, in the Marvel world and the MCU, the end is often not the end," Shakman told Collider. "Who knows? Hard to say."

Feige previously confirmed WandaVision, along with the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, will lead directly into the Doctor Strange sequel coming months after whatever "Multiverse madness" goes down in Marvel and Sony's Homecoming 3.

For the first time, the films and the television shows set within the MCU will share stories and characters across both formats: WandaVision's own Scarlet Witch crosses into Doctor Strange 2 before the grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) returns opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2.

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," Feige previously told Variety about the studio's cinematic-quality television series. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series, and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances."

Other Marvel Studios series streaming later this year include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19), Loki (May), the animated What If...? (Summer), Ms. Marvel (Late 2021), and Hawkeye (Late 2021).

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

