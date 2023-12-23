Willow Star Ralph Ineson Suing Disney

Months after it was announced the Willow revival was not only canceled, but would soon be scheduled for removal from Disney+ as well, one of the show's actors is now suing Disney. According to one new report, Willow star Ralph Ineson is suing the House of Mouse after suffering an injury on the set of the streaming series.

Deadline reports the actor sued the company in an English court, alleging he dislocated his shoulder during photography for a fight sequence in July 2021, and has been unable to take on more physical roles since the injury. The lawsuit was filed in the London High Court and says the actor is seeking upwards of $191,000 in damages.

Why was Willow removed from Disney+?

Like the ever-changing streaming landscape, services have started removing select programs from their platforms in an effort to fare better come tax time. Though most fans of the franchise spoke out against the move, writer Jonathan Kasdan admitted he was "kinda into it."

"I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving [Disney+] 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when [Disney] movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special. I worry about many things...but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on [Disney+] or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened," Kasdan shared on Twitter. "So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive."

Willow lead Warwick Davis was one of the main voices speaking out against the move, telling fans of the series (and franchise as a whole) to ask Disney why the show is currently nowhere to be found. Davis even went the length to call such a move "embarrassing."

"I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing," Davis wrote.

The original Willow film is now streaming on Disney+ while the sequel show is no longer streaming on the service.