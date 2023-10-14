Willow's Warwick Davis Calls Out Disney for Removing Reboot Series, "Embarrassing"

Back in March, it was announced that Willow had been canceled by Disney+ after only one season. The show was a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name and the saw return of Warwick Davis in the titular role. The cancellation was disappointing not only because of how much the show set up for the future, but because Disney opted to remove the season from the streaming site altogether. Today, Davis took to social media to call out Disney's decision.

"I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing," Davis wrote. You can view his post below:

Jonathan Kasdan Reacts To Willow's Cancellation:

In May, Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan shared his hopes for the show's future.

"I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving [Disney+] 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when [Disney] movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special. I worry about many things...but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on [Disney+] or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened," Kasdan shared on Twitter. "So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive."

Shortly before the show was canceled, Kasdan spoke with Radio Times and provided a promising update about Season 2, which had fans hopeful for a different outcome. He revealed that conversations with Lucasfilm and Disney+ about a second season of Willow were "going good" and that the team is "eager to do it."

Kasdan explained, "It's a strange and unpredictable time here in Hollywood. You see it all over the industry – there are shows that were well on their way to moving forward that haven't, shows that never expected to be in a second season that are – so you never know where you're going to be and you never know where the world is going to end up in a year or whatever." He added, "But I will tell you that these things take so long to get going and then to make that the attitude and the support from Lucasfilm has been: 'We definitely want to keep telling these stories, but we don't know what the future holds.'"

