Jon M. Chu Steps Away From Directing Disney's Willow

Fans of the beloved Willow film have been anxiously awaiting any updates about the upcoming sequel series coming to Disney+, but Monday's news isn't of the positive variety. The Willow TV series is still moving forward at Disney+, with a production start date set for some time this year, but it will be brought to life without director Jon M. Chu. Disney and Lucasfilm had previously announced that Chu would be helming the Willow series, which will act as a sequel to the events of Ron Howard's 1988 film, but new production delays caused by the pandemic are causing him to step away. On Monday afternoon, Chu revealed on social media that he would no longer be participating in Willow due to scheduling conflicts.

"I am heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow," Chu wrote in a statement. "With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family."

Personal Update on Willow for @disneyplus that I’ve been working on... pic.twitter.com/eS7uurCMfg — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) January 11, 2021

Chu continued on to express his love for the original Willow film, and his excitement for what the team has created for the upcoming sequel series on Disney+.

"As you may know, Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I'm devastated that I won't be able to work with some of my heroes old and new like Kathy [Kennedy], Ron [Howard], Jon [Kasdan], Wendy [Mericle], Michelle [Rejwan], and the amazing cast and crew they've put together," said Chu. "Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy to they have an adventure in store for you! I can't wait for you all to experience it soon."

Without Chu, the search will now be on to find a new director to bring the Willow series to life. Fortunately, with this new delay facing the production of the project, Lucasfilm has a little bit of time to hire Chu's replacement.

