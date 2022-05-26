Willow TV Series Teaser Trailer Released

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Willow has a brand new teaser for the Disney+ series. After the events of the 1988 fantasy film, a group of all new characters travel the enchanted realm. There are fairy queens, and Eborsisk monsters to be met. Willow Ufgood is back with some new faces too. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Erin Kellyman stars as Jade, Army of One alum Amer Chadha-Patel as Boorman, The Serpent's Ellie Bamber as Dove, and Mare of Easttown's Ruby Cruz as Kit. So, there's a ton of star power behind this one. Check out the teaser for yourself down below:

Stephen Woolfenden is directing the pilot episode. Jon M. Chu and Jonathan Entwistle were previously handling different episodes of the Disney+ series.

"With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many," Entwistle wrote in a statement before the announcement. "I'm excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me."

Radio Times caught up with Warwick Davis to talk about the series. The actor was excited to get back to that world. For the longest time, talking about the Disney+ series was not allowed. But, reuniting everyone and having them meet the new faces is too good to turn down.

"You know what, it's weird to be able to talk about it now! It's something which I never thought I would see happen," Davis told Radio Times. "I'm hoping that we establish Willow as a very accomplished sorcerer now."

He continued, "I hope he's been practicing and we get to see him do some real magic, which would be fabulous. And also I'm hoping that we can reunite with Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley as well!"

Are you excited about the Willow series? Let us know down in the comments!