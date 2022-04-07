Willow Sequel Series on Disney+ Adds Trans Actress Talisa Garcia

Decades after the original film, the world of Willow is set to continue with a Disney+ exclusive series, and updates surrounding the project have continued to excite fans. While we’ve only gotten fleeting looks at the series ahead of its planned debut this year, the ensemble cast around the project has begun to take shape — and apparently, it’s making history in the process. On Thursday, it was reported that actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in Willow, giving her the honor of being the first openly-trans actor to be cast in a Lucasfilm production, and the first time a trans actor has played a cisgender character in a Disney+ title. Garcia’s filmography includes Miracle Workers, The Girlfriend Experience, and Baptiste. Garcia will reportedly play a queen, who is the mother of Tony Revolori’s character in the project.

Willow takes place years after the events of the 1988 fantasy film, introducing all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its hero Willow Ufgood (Davis). The project is also set to star The Serpent‘s Ellie Bamber as Dove, Mare of Easttown‘s Ruby Cruz as Kit, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Erin Kellyman as Jade, and Army of One alum Amer Chadha-Patel as Boorman.

Stephen Woolfenden will be directing the pilot, after Jon M. Chu (In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This) had previously been attached to direct at different points.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” Entwistle previously said in a statement. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in ’88 is a dream come true for me.”

