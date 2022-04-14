Willow Casts Game of Thrones Star Rosabell Laurenti Sellers for New Disney+ Series

Disney+’s new spinoff of Willow has found its latest star. According to a new report, Game of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers has been cast in the upcoming live-action series in a currently-unknown role. While we don’t yet know the name of her character, Sellers’ part is being described as resourceful “with sharp, acerbic wit.” Sellers was best known for playing Tyene Sand in Game of Thrones, one of the members of the Sand Snakes. Her filmography also includes Mia and Me and Trading Paint.

Willow takes place years after the events of the 1988 fantasy film, introducing all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its hero Willow Ufgood (Davis). The project is also set to star Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Talisa Garcia, and Warwick Davis.

“Everything sort of aligned when we did the movie Solo,” Davis previously explained. “The writer, Jon Kasdan, was a huge fan of Willow, he grew up watching it and it’s one of the things that inspired him to become a screenwriter, as well as his dad [Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back co-writer Lawrence Kasdan]. And then Ron Howard came in to direct and Jon mentioned to him that he was a big fan of Willow and that got them talking. And I was on Solo looking a little bit like Willow with my long hair as Weazel, and all these things came together. We took it to Disney+ and they were as excited as we were about it and greenlit the series.”

“I think you’ve got to acknowledge the spirit, and, especially with something like Willow, the humor,” Davis added. “Because you forget that the movie had a lot of humor in it so it’s important that the series has that humor and doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Stephen Woolfenden will be directing the pilot, after Jon M. Chu (In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This) had previously been attached to direct at different points.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” Entwistle previously said in a statement. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in ’88 is a dream come true for me.”

