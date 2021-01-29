Willow Sequel Series Finds New Director

✖

Following the departure of Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, whose involvement was confirmed just weeks prior at Disney Investor Day, Lucasfilm's Willow sequel series has found a new director. Jonathan Entwistle, best known for directing the Netflix shows The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay With This, will helm the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer. He joins a creative team that includes EPs and co-showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow), with the former having penned the pilot's script set years after the first movie.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” Entwistle said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me."

Chu revealed earlier this month that he would have to step away from the series due to scheduling conflicts and a new addition to his family set to arrive in the summer. "I am heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow," Chu wrote in a statement. "With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family."

Warwick Davis will be back in the title role, reprising his part from the 1988 original movie. New cast members that have been confirmed include Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy), and Erin Kellyman (Solo) will play the trio of female leads in the series opposite Davis. The three young women are members of a group on a mission to save a captive prince. Bamber is Dove, a kitchenmaid who learns she is the "chosen one." Spaeny plays Kit, the captured prince's twin sister. Kellyman is playing Jade, who is Kit's servant and best friend.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the spring of this year in Wales. No premiere date or window has been revealed for the series just yet but it has been in development for a few years now. Kasdan took to Twitter over a year ago to reveal that a writer's room for the series had been opened.