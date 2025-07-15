Adult Swim Debuts Trailer for New Stop-Motion, Spanish Language Series

Adult Swim is no stranger to stop-motion animated shows, but there’s a brand new one on the way with a new kind of twist as the first trailer has debuted for its new Spanish language series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads. Adult Swim has made a name for itself with animation fans for showing off all kinds of fun works over its tenure. These have included many types of animation styles, and some shows like Smiling Friends and YOLO have even gone as far as blending all of those styles together. It’s why each project hits harder than the last when showing off a new style than the others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is standing out even more so because not only is it a fully stop-motion animated series, but it’s going to be the first ever fully Spanish language program airing with Adult Swim complete with English subtitles. Premiering later this August, Adult Swim has finally given fans a full look at the new series in motion with the first full trailer for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads that you can check out in action below.

Play video

When Does Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Come Out?

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, August 17th at midnight ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming with (now renamed) HBO Max the next day. The series is produced entirely in Spanish, and will be airing with English subtitles when it premieres. Created by Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), the series enlists production studio Cinema Fantasma for its South American setting featuring an all-female cast. The Mexico City-based Cinema Fantasma has likely been on animation fans’ radar too with works like Frankelda’s Book of Spooks getting major critical recognition in the last few years.

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads will be a new quarter-hour length series, and Adult Swim teases what to expect from it as such, “the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys.” But much like the trailer, there are still many mysteries about what to expect from the titular women as their world is explored in the coming series. But thankfully, fans won’t have to be waiting for too much longer.

Adult Swim

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Already Stands Out With Adult Swim

With so much variety of shows and creators that Adult Swim brings to air, it can be tough for a new series to stand out from the pack. Women Wearing Shoulder Pads has already found a unique angle, however, as it’s going to be the first Spanish language series. That might not seem like a big deal with the same network that’s already been airing Japanese language anime with English subtitles, but this is a whole new kind of world to work with. So it’s definitely going to be something animation fans want to keep an eye out for.

“While we’ve all seen a million stop-motion shows in Spanish featuring an all-female cast centered on the plight of guinea pigs, Gonzalo’s unique voice and the visually rich stop-motion from Cinema Fantasma meant that we couldn’t pass up on ‘Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,’” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, initially stated when Women Wearing Shoulder Pads was first announced. And that statement further teases how much this show is going to bring to Adult Swim when it finally hits this Summer.