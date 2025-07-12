Smiling Friends Season 3 to Host Early Premiere (But With a Catch)

Adult Swim is going all out for Smiling Friends this Summer as the animated series readies to return for Season 3, and there’s even going to be an early premiere that lucky fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will be able to attend. Adult Swim has announced their plans for the big convention coming to San Diego in just a couple of weeks, and part of those plans include a big showcase for Smiling Friends as Season 3 of the series is premiering soon. And for a lucky few, they’ll be able to check out this Summer before everyone else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim will be bringing its pirate ship set up to outside the San Diego Convention Center for “Pirate Purrrty on the Green,” a special showcase for many of their animated projects with a new feline twist. They are not only going to host special events for Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken, but the biggest draw for those attending is the “Adult

Swim’s Night of New” event taking place on Saturday, July 26th at 7:15PM PT which will include full episodes of Smiling Friends and more.

Adult Swim

Smiling Friends Season 3 Comes to SDCC 2025

“Adult Swim’s Night of New” will be a special outdoor screening event offering never before aired materials from Adult Swim including full episodes of Smiling Friends and other new shows now in the works such as Women Wearing Shoulder Pads and Haha, You Clowns. There’s also the promise of the first look at Rick and Morty‘s Season 8 finale along with other teases for Adult Swim’s projects, but it’s yet to be revealed what other new materials will be shown. While events from other Adult Swim premiere events like this have been livestreamed for fans in the past, it unfortunately doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.

This won’t be the only showcase for Smiling Friends coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year either as Adult Swim will also be bringing a full recreation of their break room for fans to check out too. There’s also going to be a panel during the SDCC 2025 event itself teasing a new preview at the coming season. Taking place on Friday, July 25th, this panel will be offering a new look at the episodes with co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel in attendance.

Adult Swim

When Does Smiling Friends Season 3 Come Out?

Smiling Friends Season 3 is now scheduled to premiere some time this Fall with Adult Swim, but a more concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. It’s been such a hit with fans on Adult Swim that the animated series has also been renewed through Seasons 4 and 5 ahead of its third season premiere. While the creators behind it all are already thinking about when to end the show, fans can rest easy knowing that there are at least three more seasons coming our way in the future.

Smiling Friends has been one of the biggest original successes with Adult Swim since Rick and Morty, so it does make a lot of sense to see the series continue with new episodes well in advance of its newest season. It also goes to show how much confidence Adult Swim has in the show if it’s going out in so many ways for fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not any of these sneak peeks are officially released online for fans who can’t make it.