Rick and Morty to Reunite With Missing Family Member After 11 Years

Rick and Morty is readying for the penultimate episode of Season 8’s run, and the first look at Episode 9 of the season is setting up for the return of a missing Smith Family member we haven’t seen since the very first season. Rick and Morty has been largely focused on episodic adventures this season exploring its new status quo after the events of Season 7, but eagle-eyed fans will have likely noticed the connective tissue between each of the episodes. We’re seeing the core cast interact in new ways not seen before, but it’s time for another shake up.

Rick and Morty Season 8 seems to be setting up something big for the final episodes of its run this year with Adult Swim, and that’s especially the case with the first look at Episode 9. With a new promo seeing Morty receiving a strange phone call, it’s soon revealed that the animated series is bringing back Morty Jr. in a surprising new way long after he was first introduced back in the very first season eleven years ago. Check out the promo for Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9 below as shared by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, July 20th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "Morty Daddy"! pic.twitter.com/tZwsUSb183 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 14, 2025

Who is Morty Jr. In Rick and Morty?

Morty Jr. first made his debut way back in Rick and Morty Season 1 Episode 7, “Raising Gazorpazorp.” First premiering with Adult Swim in 2014, the episode saw Morty getting entranced with a sex robot he found at a pawn shop and soon it gives birth to a small child. This alien child had Morty’s DNA but it was mixed with Garzorpian DNA as the robot was originally invented to curb the desires of the male Garzopians on Planet Garzorpazorp. This lead to Morty raising the baby all while it threatened to grow and destroy the planet.

Morty Jr. aged at a much faster rate than a human baby, so he was a fully grown adult by the end of his original episode. Even going as far as becoming a best selling book author about his abusive childhood with Morty. It seems that after all of these years, Morty Jr. is now seeking to reunite with his father as he’s likely at a much older age than we had seen during his initial appearance. It’s been several years since the first season, after all.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9 is titled “Morty Daddy” and will be making is premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, July 20th at 11:00PM ET. The synopsis for the episode further teases this reunion, “Summer and Rick dine out; Morty reconnects with someone from his past.” This falls in line with the vibes of the new season overall as while they aren’t exactly telling a grander narrative, each of them has had some connection to episodes seen in the past. But this time around, the characters themselves are recognizing how much they have changed over the years.

The Morty of Rick and Morty’s very first season is much different than the Morty seen now, and that’s going even deeper than the fact that there’s a new voice actor for the character these days. The Morty of Rick and Morty Season 8 is likely going to respond to having a son much differently than the Morty of eleven years ago, and that’s going to be a unique dynamic to see play out with this character’s return after all this time. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see why Morty Jr. is coming back at all.

