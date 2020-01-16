Aquaman Miniseries Coming to HBOMax

Warner Brothers is developing an animated Aquaman miniseries for their HBOMax streaming service. 2018’s Aquaman director James Wan is on board to produce the miniseries which will be titled, “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” The story of the animated three-episode miniseries will start with Arthur Curry’s first day on the job a the king of Atlantis, a throne which he was seen claiming in the final moments of the Aquaman movie. Vulko and Mera will be on hand to support him in his work as the King of Atlantis. Both characters were present in the Aquaman movie.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

A few more details of the miniseries’ story were revealed in a press release. “Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident,” the synopsis reads.

The series is executive produced by James Wan, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

The Aquaman movie was a great success, earning more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and spawning a sequel which is expected to release December 16, 2022. While it is unclear if Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe will lend their voices for the character, the cast is expected to return for the sequel. The Aquaman movie has also spawned a spinoff in the form of The Trench, based on a fan-favorite beat from the film which will explore the treacherous underwater kingdom by the same name.