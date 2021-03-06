Will You See WandaVision Characters at Marvel’s Avengers Campus?

✖

Superheroes from across the Multiverse will assemble at Avengers Campus when the new Marvel-themed land opens at the Disneyland Resort later in 2021, but will guests be greeted by the cast of characters from WandaVision? The first original series from Marvel Studios expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) return after the events of Avengers: Endgame, bringing with them franchise newcomers like twins Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard), the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the all-white Vision (Bettany) reprogrammed by S.W.O.R.D., and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the MCU's newest superhero who will return in Captain Marvel 2.

Avengers Wanda and Vision are not among the previously announced cast of characters planned to appear at Avengers Campus, where guests will witness and interact with more than a dozen Marvel superheroes, including Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man. The newest attraction coming to Disney California Adventure Park promises to be "the largest assembly of these heroes anyplace, anytime, anywhere," Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, said during last year's Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com.

Like the ever-expanding movie franchise always growing with new characters — including those to be introduced in the studio's slate of original series coming soon to the Disney+ streaming service — creatives say the immersive Avengers Campus will be a "living, breathing place" teeming with superheroes. And there's always room for more.

"We always look at every single film, every single show, every single thing about how can we bring that to life in some way, shape or form," Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios, said when asked about bringing new characters from upcoming Marvel properties to Avengers Campus, including Marvel's Eternals. "I would love to say definitively one way or the other but to say that we're trying to bring every character to life... If I could go into the [Disney+] shows and the movies and just cherry-pick all of them and bring them to life, [I would]. Unfortunately, it's always a question of where and when."

Guests visiting Avengers Campus become recruits of Earth's mightiest heroes operating out of the California C.A.M.P.U.S. — Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite and Safeguard — in a version of the Marvel universe influenced by but not canon with the MCU. Bushore later revealed to ComicBook.com that "the shows are going to influence the films and the films are going to influence the shows. Now those things are going to influence [Avengers Campus] and this place can influence those things."

WandaVision characters at Avengers Campus could one day become reality — almost as if by magic.

"We're looking at everything, of course. Right now in the moment and years down the road. You have to, for the shows, the films, and the parks, because it just demands that level of attention," Bushore said, adding the creative process is "very fluid" and that Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering are "trying to take everything we're doing with the storytelling in the theme parks and bring it back to the shows on D+ and bring it back to films."

The all-new Avengers Campus is expected to open later this year at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.