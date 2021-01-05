Avengers Campus to Open at Disneyland in 2021

✖

Avengers Campus has officially been confirmed for a 2021 opening at Disney's California Adventure park in Anaheim, California. A 2021 date was expected but with construction having gone through a temporary halt and the parks being closed due to the global pandemic, a delay looked to be possible. However, Disney has now confirmed the Avengers Campus section coming to the California Adventure park will be ready this year and they're expecting the parks to be able to safely open their gates before the year comes to an end. Originally, Avengers Campus was set for an opening on July 18, 2020.

Avengers Campus is going to offer an abundantly immersive Marvel environment. Not only will several of the Marvel heroes be walking around the park and seen fighting villains on roof tops (Captain America), casting spells (Doctor Strange), and swinging across buildings (Spider-Man) but new rides will add to the already beloved Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout offering. Avengers Campus will launch with a Spider-Man ride, a Doctor Strange special effects show, and an Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant. The section of the park fits into its own Marvel story as a training grounds for Avengers heroes.

The 2021 opening confirmation comes in a D23 Disney fan club e-mail.

Back in August of 2019, Disney offered a preview of what to expect from Avengers Campus during the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. In the tweet below, some of the interactive Stark Tech is on display, as park guests can interact with Tony Stark's designs for Iron Man through the JARVIS models.

Look at this! Disney Parks bringing some Stark Tech fun. It’s not a touch screen but you can basically control JARVIS. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/pdJnaSWFfD — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 23, 2019

Character meet and greets will also be available with a roster of characters which includes Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, and Captain Marvel.

(h/t OCR)