Marvel’s The Eternals Characters Could Join Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort

Characters from Marvel Studios’ The Eternals could be integrated into Avengers Campus, an entirely new land centered around Marvel superheroes at the Disneyland Resort. The land, which calls on the Marvel multiverse to explain where it’s set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, will have more than 16 superheroes on hand to meet and pose for pictures with recruits as part of Heroic Encounters, atmosphere shows and roaming experiences, including Spider-Man, Black Widow, and for the first time at the Disneyland Resort, Ant-Man and Wasp. Marvel Studios isn’t ruling out future appearances from characters audiences will meet in The Eternals, including Ikaris, Sersi, Kingo, Makkari, Ajak, Thena, Phastos, and Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight.

“Eternals hits in November, so we’ve got a lot of time to figure out how to bring them to life,” said Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios, during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com. “We always look at every single film, every single show, every single thing about how can we bring that to life in some way, shape or form.”

Bushore continued, “I would love to say definitively one way or the other, but to say that we’re trying to bring every character to life… If I could go into the [Disney+] shows and the movies and just cherry pick all of them and bring them to life, [I would]. Unfortunately, it’s always a question of where and when.”

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering creatives are “looking at all of that, of course,” Bushore said. It would mark the first time characters from The Eternals appear at a Disney theme park.

The immersive new land will feature five addresses — themed to the Avengers, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy — and could in the future incorporate characters from the Fantastic Four and X-Men properties, once those franchises are relaunched by Marvel Studios.

“Honestly, that’s the embarrassment of riches that we’ve got in front of us,” Bushore told ComicBook.com when asked about the two superhero teams eventually the Campus. “But I think what we’re going to have available to us as storytellers… Now you have this ability, especially with our universe, to be able to take one thing from a show, and as Kevin [Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Marvel Chief Creative Officer] has said, the shows are going to influence the films and the films are going to influence the shows. Now those things are going to influence this place and this place can influence those things.”

Avengers Campus opens July 18 inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.