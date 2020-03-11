Marvel Studios Executive on Fantastic Four and X-Men Characters Appearing at Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus, the all-new land assembling a multitude of Marvel superheroes at the Disneyland Resort, could one day expand with characters from Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises. Earth’s mightiest heroes welcome new recruits to the C.A.M.P.U.S. — Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite and Safeguard — allowing children and guests of all ages to find their powers and live out their own heroic stories with active roles alongside their favorite superheroes, including Black Widow, Captain America and Spider-Man. Like the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, guests visiting Avengers Campus become part of a bigger universe that will continue to grow.

“Honestly, that’s the embarrassment of riches that we’ve got in front of us,” Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios, told ComicBook.com when asked about adding future superhero teams during a preview of the land at Disney California Adventure Park. “But I think what we’re going to have available to us as storytellers… Now you have this ability, especially with our universe, to be able to take one thing from a show, and as Kevin [Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Marvel Chief Creative Officer] has said, the shows are going to influence the films and the films are going to influence the shows. Now those things are going to influence this place and this place can influence those things.”

Marvel Studios is now developing multiple live-action series for the Disney+ streaming service — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye among them — that will for the first time interlink with the movie side of the MCU.

“I’ve never, growing up, been a part of anything like that,” Bushore said. “So as a new form of storytelling and immersion for people who love these characters and these places, man, what a time to be alive. It’s pretty amazing.”

When Avengers Campus gathers heroes from across the Marvel multiverse, it will be the “largest assembly of these heroes anyplace, anytime, anywhere,” said Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “We really have a place for them to live and work and place and protect and train. Avengers Campus is literally going to be teeming with heroes. It’s a hero-rich environment.”

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Spider-Man and swing into action alongside the wall-crawler for the first time in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure before participating in Heroic Encounters with such heroes as Thor, Black Panther and members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

And for the first time, recruits can meet Iron Man, Okoye of Wakanda, and size-shifting superheroes Ant-Man and the Wasp in their debut appearances at the Disneyland Resort, home to Disney California Adventure Park and the original Disneyland Park.

“Our job at Live Entertainment was to try to create as many different ways, a bunch of different ways, for you and for our guests to come into interaction with the heroes,” Fields said. “So up close and personal, meeting them in heroic encounters, but also to interact with them in atmosphere shows and roaming experiences throughout the land. And of course, my favorite, really getting to see them in their iconic action sequences.”

The Avengers assemble at Avengers Campus when the land opens this summer inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.