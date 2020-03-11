Black Widow Movie Stunt Coordinator Choreographed Avengers Campus Action Scenes

Avengers Campus action sequences were choreographed by a stunt coordinator who worked on Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, ComicBook.com learned during a media preview of the Marvel-themed area opening soon at the Disneyland Resort. The land, situated in Disney California Adventure Park, brings blockbuster superhero action to life when Avengers Black Widow, Captain America, and Black Panther spring into action to thwart Black Widow movie villain Taskmaster. The costumed supervillain, who possesses the uncanny ability to mimic the fighting style of any combatant, makes his Disney Parks debut in a live stunt show parkgoers will watch play out on the ramparts of Avengers Headquarters.

“The fight coordinators who were creating these scenes with us are the fight coordinators who did the Black Widow feature film,” said Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “So this is the very highest level of camaraderie and colleagueship.”

ComicBook.com viewed workshop footage of stunt performers engaged in close combat, depicting multiple superheroes in a breathless fight against Taskmaster and his formidable photographic reflexes.

The fast-paced exchange of blows and melee weapons recreates the hand-to-hand fighting style and physicality exhibited in Black Widow.

In super spy fashion, the identities of the fight coordinators are currently confidential. Fields could only divulge Avengers Campus recruited “one of the top stunt coordinators in the industry” to develop the action sequence pitting three Avengers against Taskmaster atop Avengers Headquarters.

“We looked at what we had on the upper levels of the Avengers’ headquarters and then worked with the project team building that building to customize it, both to their needs architecturally and experientially for the guests,” Fields said. “And also to serve what we need to do up there to really create an action that you all down in the plaza can really feel connected to. So, as you see it play across the front of that building, keep in mind that everything you see was a choice.”

Stunt professionals credited on Black Widow include fight coordinator James Young, fight choreographer on Captain America: Civil War and fight coordinator on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and stunt coordinator Rob Inch, whose credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“The authenticity you’re going to see with the film characters and Taskmaster and Black Widow and those characters, the way you see them move, that’s the best part of it,” said Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios. “You come to the land and it’s like they walk right out of the movie. So it’s fun.”

Black Widow releases in theaters May 1.

Avengers Campus opens this summer inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. Purchase tickets.