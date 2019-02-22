‘Wynonna Earp’ is Trending Worldwide As Fans Launch a Save-The-Show Campaign on Twitter

Back in July, Wynonna Earp was renewed for a fourth season…but today, alarm bells started going off in the show’s fandom after rumblings that something is amiss with the show.

Lead actress Melanie Scrofano, asked what was going on, admitted that she did not know, but that the show was not currently in production, which she had expected it to be by this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fandom, which managed to get Wynonna Earp named as People’s Choice Awards winner for best sci-fi/fantasy series of last year, has responded by descending on social media and tagging SYFY (the show’s network) and IDW Publishing (the publisher of the comics) in thousands of tweets supporting the show and vowing to #FightForWynonna.

At this point, the nature of whatever is going on is not clear. The furor seems to have been touched off by a since-deleted tweet from showrunner Emily Andras, who apparently asked fans if they were ready to fight for the show. Later, she tweeted, “don’t f–k with my family” and has not updated since then.

That the uncertainty comes on the heels of SYFY cancelling Nightflyers yesterday has likely fed into the urgency the fans are feeling.

Wynonna Earp follows a hard-drinking, gun-toting descendent of gunslinger Wyatt Earp. As the first born, Wynonna is cursed with hunting the demons and other supernatural creatures that emerge in her small town, before they escape and bring wrath upon the world.

In addition to Scrofano, the cast of Wynonna Earp includes Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley.

“SYFY encouraged us to lean into the comic book origins of the show, so we felt really free to take on more fantastical comic book elements and superhero elements,” Andras told ComicBook.com of season 2. “I just know, having been pregnant, that the fact that Wynonna was pregnant and fighting demons and kicking butt — and that was both Wynonna and Melanie — really does speak to someone who was a superhero to me. I feel like the kind of fortitude and mental strength it takes to take that on when you’re pregnant is extraordinary. I meant it almost more in a grounded way — any woman who’s doing that is truly a superhero.”

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

Do you think we will still see Wynonna Earp return for a fourth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.