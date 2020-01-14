Wynonna Earp Season 4’s First Table Read Is Underway

Syfy executive Josh Van Houdt has shared an image from the first season four table read for the network’s critically-acclaimed series Wynonna Earp. Starring Melanie Scrofano and based on the comics from writer Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp centers on a descendant of Wyatt Earp, the legendary Old West lawman, who has to navigate a family curse that passes along to the first born of each new generation of Earps. If she can’t kill all of the demons haunting her family before she dies, then the curse will pass to her recently-born daughter. From series creator Emily Andras, Wynonna Earp has become a fan-favorite.

That was never more evident than when production was abruptly halted due to a cash flow issue from IDW Entertainment, who produce the series for Syfy and publish Smith’s comics. The internet leapt into action, buying up billboards and launching trending hashtags that forced Syfy and IDW to be very public about the challenges facing the show as well as their commitment to resuming production as soon as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That was in February of last year, as production was to have started. The fandom became aware of a potential disturbance in the Force when Andras tweeted that the fans might have to fight for the show. She later deleted that tweet and replaced it with “don’t f–k with my family.”

It’s kind of appropriate, then, that Syfy was on hand to share the good news on Twitter today.

“Syfy ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series,” the network said when the rumors started to spiral last year. “This has not changed.”

In addition to Scrofano, the cast of Wynonna Earp includes Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley.

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year. They also managed to get Wynonna Earp named as People’s Choice Awards winner for best sci-fi/fantasy series in 2018.

There is no official release date set for Wynonna Earp‘s fourth season yet, but you can find the first three seasons on Netflix if you want to get caught up. You can also buy them digitally on most streaming video on demand platforms and you can find the Blu-rays on Amazon or eBay — although they were custom printed, so you might have to pay a premium.