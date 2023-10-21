Wytches TV Series Gets Update From Creator Scott Snyder

In February it was announced that Scott Snyder and Jock's creator-owned series Wytches was being adapted into an animated series for Amazon and now we finally have an update about the series. On Friday, Snyder took to social media to share that the writers room for Wytches would be picking back up on Monday — and that he was getting ready for the occasion by shaving. [After] a couple of years of a beard, back to clean shaven for the return of the Wytches writers room Monday," Snyder wrote. Snyder followed that post up on Saturday with a photo of himself commenting not only on his updated appearance, but his excitement to get back to work on the series as well.

That feeling when you shave for the first time in a year or so and look like a total stranger to yourself 😂



Fitting feeling as we dive back into Wytches the TV show Monday… so excited. pic.twitter.com/eH5BsAVh4I — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 21, 2023

"That feeling when you shave for the first time in a year or so and look like a total stranger to yourself," Snyder wrote with a laughing emoji. "Fitting feeling as we dive back into Wytches the TV show Monday… so excited."

About the Wytches TV Show

In February, it was announced that Wytches was getting the animated treatment for Amazon. Both Snyder and Jock serve as executive producers on the project, which is coming from Plan B and Project 51 Productions.

"Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches," said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. "Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock's well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."

"Wytches is possibly my most personal work," Snyder said. "It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special."

What is Wytches About?

Based on the comic books of the same name, Wytches tells the story of 17-year-old Sailor Rooks who moves with her family to the remote New England town of Litchfield, New Hampshire after an incident and soon discover that the town is home to dark, supernatural secrets — that a burrow of monsters, ancient creatures that prey upon our darkest fears and desires, lurks beneath the town.

Wytches does not yet have a release date.

Are you excited for this latest update on Wytches? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!