Take a Look Inside Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque's Duck and Cover (Exclusive)

ComIXology have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look inside the pages of Duck and Cover #1 from writer Scott Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque. The series, described as "a manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America... of 1955," marks the first collaboration for the pair since their fan-favorite Vertigo series American Vampire. The series was announced as part of Snyder's Best Jackett Press deal with Comixology Originals and is expected to debut digitally on March 6, 2023.

"Rafa is not only a dear friend but the creator I've worked with the longest in my whole career," Snyder told ComicBook.com in a statement. "He is family, and ever since American vampire we've been planning this one – it's got everything we both love: heart, action, thrills, and a healthy dose of twisted Americana... get ready for a fun, epic ride... "

"I'm stoked about teaming up with Scott again," added Albuquerque. "The way we have collaborated in the past are some of my favorite experiences. Duck and Cover is something we've been cooking for a while, and it's exciting to finally see it coming to life."

Speaking of family, Snyder is doing another post-apocalyptic story...this time with his son, Jack. By a Thread will be Jack's writing debut, and the series will be drawn by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and colored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).

Per its synopsis, "By a Thread is a post-apocalyptic adventure about kids surviving in a future after a mysterious and deadly infection spreads across the Earth, making the very ground we tread on untouchable…"

Expect more details on both Duck and Cover and By a Thread to drop this weekend, while Snyder and Albuquerque are at Thought Bubble, one of the UK's biggest comic cons.