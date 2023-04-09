X-Men '97 Writer Speaks Out on Delay Rumors

Marvel Studios continues working on its extensive animation slate, preparing shows like What If...? and Marvel Zombies for release in the coming months. At one point, it was expected the Burbank-based outfit would revive X-Men: The Animated Series in the form of X-Men '97 later this year, though recent rumors pointed to the show being delayed to 2024 or beyond. Though he'd neither confirm nor deny, '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo took to Twitter to reassure fans the series would arrive before too long at all.

"Breathe," DeMayo tweeted earlier this month. "Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon."

Breath. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. :) — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) April 7, 2023

Who's the villain in X-Men '97?

According to DeMayo, Mr. Sinister is being set up as the primary antagonist for the first season of the show.

"A very, very, very, very favorite character of mine and many others, Mr. Sinister, will rear his ugly head from the past with a pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all," DeMayo said last year.

Which X-Men are appearing in the show?

Much of the voice cast for X-Men: The Animated Series is returning for X-Men '97, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."