Marvel Confirms X-Men '97 Season 2 at Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con 2022 brought the first official look at X-Men '97, but that wasn't the only news to make it out of the Marvel Animation panel. It was announced that the second season of X-Men '97 is already in the works, continuing the story that began in the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was live on hand, where the news of X-Men '97 Season 2 was officially made. The Newton Brothers are composing the score for X-Men '97, which is "bringing back that classic '90s sound with a little bit of a modern edge."

A sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series planed as the panel transitioned to the next series, X-Men '97. The voice cast is back in the booth recording lines as their characters from the original show. "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo said. DeMayo called out the original creatives from the series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all returning. DeMayo discussed growing up a gay, adopted, Black kid in Florida and credits the X-Men series for helping him grow up.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are back, joined by Nightcrawler, and Roberto Da Costa as Sunspot. Magneto is going to be leading the X-Men in Xavier's absence, as Sinister is opposing the group. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo said. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," says Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios told the This Week in Marvel podcast following the Disney+ Day announcement last year. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series."

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," adds Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 debuts in the Fall of 2023 on Disney+.