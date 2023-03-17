X-Men '97 Synopsis Revealed

Thanks to a new synopsis, we have an idea of what to expect out of the return of the X-Men in the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series. The show on Disney+ will continue the storylines introduced in the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series, which is the starting point for many X-Men fans today. X-Men: The Animated Series ran for five seasons, and one of Marvel's first projects featuring the heroic mutants will come in the Disney+ streaming series. Thanks to an event celebrating 60 years of the X-Men, we now know what the synopsis of X-Men '97 is.

News of the X-Men '97 synopsis came during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event Thursday evening. The X-Men Updates Twitter account shared a description of the synopsis, which reads, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

It's not known if this is the actual, word-for-word synopsis that Marvel Studios is officially using for X-Men '97, or a panelist description of what the animated series is about. However, it does give a pretty good breakdown of who the key figures are in the series. It appears Wolverine and Storm will continue Charles Xavier's dream, with Magneto stepping in to fill Professor X's shoes. Mister Sinister also appears to be set up as the Season 1 big bad guy. X-Men: The Animated Series ended with Charles Xavier being injured by Henry Peter Gyrich and taken to the Shi'ar Empire by his love interest, Empress Lilandra, to be cured.

X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con

Comic-Con 2022 brought the first official look at X-Men '97, but that wasn't the only news to make it out of the Marvel Animation panel. It was announced that the second season of X-Men '97 is already in the works, continuing the story that began in the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was live on hand, where the news of X-Men '97 Season 2 was officially made. The Newton Brothers are composing the score for X-Men '97, which is "bringing back that classic '90s sound with a little bit of a modern edge."

A sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series played as the panel transitioned to the next series, X-Men '97. The voice cast is back in the booth recording lines as their characters from the original show. "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo said. DeMayo called out the original creatives from the series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all returning. DeMayo discussed growing up a gay, adopted, Black kid in Florida and credits the X-Men series for helping him grow up.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are back, joined by Nightcrawler, and Roberto Da Costa as Sunspot. Magneto is going to be leading the X-Men in Xavier's absence, as Sinister is opposing the group. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo said. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."