X-Men '97 May Have Just Made a Major Retcon to the Original Animated Series

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are out into the world, leaving fans of Marvel's mutants with a lot to process. The animated series picks up after the events of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, adding events that are decades in the making. One plot point from the second episode of X-Men '97 introduces a whole new ordeal — and just might change the canon of X-Men: The Animated Series in the process. Obviously, spoilers for the first two episodes of X-Men '97 below! Only look if you want to know!

The final moments of X-Men '97's premiere show the team grappling with the exit of Ororo Munroe / Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), only to hear a knock at the mansion's door. While they expect it to possibly be sSorm, it ends up being an identical doppelganger of Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), who frantically asks for the X-Men's help. On the surface, this seems to be a subversion of the comics introduction of Madelyne Pryor, especially given the fact that she has already been a part of the merchandise for X-Men '97. If either of these Jeans — the one arriving at the door, or the one who has been in the mansion since the start of the series — is Madelyne, it raises some questions. Exactly when in the events of X-Men: The Animated Series was Jean cloned? If the Jean we've been following thus far in X-Men '97 is actually Madelyne, when did that swap occur — and could it change Jean's role in some of the later events of X-Men: The Animated Series?

Who Is Madelyne Pryor?

Created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith in 1983's Uncanny X-Men #168, Madelyne is initially introduced as the first wife of Scott Summers / Cyclops, who he meets in the wake of Jean's apparent death during the Phoenix Saga. Despite Madelyne's near-identical physical similarities to Jean, Scott marries her and they give birth to their first child, Nathan Summers / Cable.

Madelyne is then revealed to be a genetically-engineered clone of Jean, who turns to the dark side and acts as the Goblin Queen after being cast aside by Scott and the X-Men.

What Is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

