The Marvels Star Weighs in on Whether They Will Be in the New X-Men

When The Marvels hit theaters back in November, MCU fans were surprised and delighted when Lashana Lynch appeared in the end-credit scene as Binary in the X-Men universe. Ever since her cameo appearance, fans have been wondering if Lynch will show up again as a member of the X-Men. Many believe Lynch could show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is guaranteed to have ties to the X-Men films. However, Lynch said just last month that she doesn't know when she'll be popping up again in the MCU. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Lynch gave a similar update.

"I mean, even that sentence, I'm like, 'Am I?'" Lynch replied when asked about Binary being a member of the X-Men. "That's not a sentence that's been put to me at all; we've not had a conversation about that. I dipped in for, I think a day. I think I had one day on that film which is wild for it to be so impactful. I was there for a day because I was on Matilda at the time, so that's wild."

"I don't know. I don't know. I used to find it a little bit of a hindrance to not know as I like to know what's coming and plan, but I love now that I don't know," Lynch continued. "I love that I didn't know that was happening. That's something that came across time as a slow plan. Well, for me, anyway. They probably had it planned the whole time."

"I genuinely don't know what's next, but I think with where the franchise is going, it's naturally going to be exciting. And I'm excited to see where it goes next," she added.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.