X-Men '97 Premiere References One of Marvel's Weirdest Mutants

The first season of X-Men '97 has now begun airing on Disney+, with the two-episode series premiere making its debut earlier this week. The animated series, which continues the events and canon of X-Men: The Animated Series, is jam-packed with references that Marvel fans will recognize. That included, albeit briefly, a reference to one of Marvel's odder mutants in the series premiere.

Early on in the episode, as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot (Gui Agustini) gets used to the status quo of the X-Men, Jubilee (Holly Chou) begins to ask him about his mutant powers. Jubilee rattles off a number of potential powers, asking if he can fly, teleport, or "shoot gold balls from his body," before remarking that the third option would be weird. This, of course, is a reference to Fabio Medina / Goldballs.

Who Is Marvel's Goldballs?

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Chris Bachalo in 2013's Uncanny X-Men #1, Goldballs has the ability to literally emit gold bouncing balls from his chest. After he is targeted by the authorities and rescued by the X-Men, he becomes a staple of the team for several years. In 2016, he started attending the same school as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, with both heroes ending up in each other's orbits.

Goldballs' status quo was reinvigorated by the Dawn of X relaunch, as he was dubbed one of the most significant mutants in the new world of Krakoa. As part of The Five, Goldballs could use his powers to help resurrect dead mutants, who would be born out of his spheres. He then rebranded his superhero name to Egg.

