X-Men ‘97 Finally Just Got Closer to Confirming its Return Date (After 2 Years Away)

Marvel fans continue to wait patiently for the X-Men to formally make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut (which will finally happen in this December’s Avengers: Doomsday), but the mutants have been making a splash on the small screen in the meantime. Back in 2024, the TV show X-Men ’97 premiered on Disney+. A continuation of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series, the program earned widespread critical acclaim, with many people considering it to be one of the best Marvel shows. The success of X-Men ’97 meant there was considerable interest in seeing more seasons, and now we have some idea of when to expect the show’s return.

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It’s been announced that the X-Men ’97 Season 2 premiere will have its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. The festival’s official website provides key details; the run time is listed at 60 minutes, and the screening is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 13th at 2:30 pm. For those interested in attending, tickets are slated to go on sale on April 28th.

When Will X-Men ’97 Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

The first season of X-Men ’97 wrapped up two years ago, so it’s exciting for fans to know when Season 2 will have its world premiere. However, the real question general viewers have is when will X-Men ’97 Season 2 arrive on Disney+. An official release date has not been announced yet, but it’s long been said that Season 2 would debut at some point in the summer. The Tribeca screening information essentially narrows that down to a more specific window. If X-Men ’97 is playing at the festival on June 13th, it stands reason to believe new episodes will hit the streamer in mid- or late June at the earliest.

Marvel will want to use the prestige of the festival screening as a way to generate buzz for X-Men ’97 Season 2 ahead of its release to the general public. In all likelihood, the studio will allow attendees to share their thoughts on social media, (hopefully) building strong word of mouth for the show’s return. Since there’s been a bit of a gap between seasons, it’s smart for Marvel to bring X-Men ’97 to Tribeca. The publicity that comes out of the high-profile event can serve as a reminder to general viewers that more X-Men ’97 is right around the corner, encouraging people to rewatch the first season as a refresher. Assuming responses out of the festival are positive (Marvel seems confident if the world premiere is at Tribeca), Marvel will want to capitalize on that quickly by releasing X-Men ’97 on Disney+ shortly after.

Ideally, this will be the last time fans have to wait an extended period for new X-Men ’97 episodes. As part of Marvel’s evolving output strategy, they’re targeting annual releases for new seasons of their TV shows. Last year, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum specifically mentioned animates series like X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as shows that fall under that umbrella, which is an exciting proposition. A third season of X-Men ’97 is already in the works, so it should arrive at some point in 2027.

Making X-Men ’97 an integral component of Disney+ for the next few years is understandably a priority for Marvel. Not only is the show itself a great continuation of a beloved adaptation, it’s also a smart way to keep the X-Men property in the spotlight as fans wait for the next film. The X-Men will be part of Avengers: Doomsday, but their next solo movie isn’t coming out until after Avengers: Secret Wars. The mutants are poised to be the main focus of the MCU’s next saga, so it’s great that there’s something in the pipeline that’ll keep the characters at the forefront of viewers’ minds.

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