All 4 MCU Shows Releasing After Wonder Man

The release of Wonder Man has introduced new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s already set to be followed by a number of other TV shows in the franchise. Since its inception in 2008, the MCU has consistently grown to incorporate many new stories and characters. This has seen it adapt a growing number of Marvel Comics characters in live-action, first just through movies, and later branching out into television. The TV shows of the MCU may not have quite achieved the same level of widespread success as the franchise’s movies, but they have begun to form a key part of the MCU’s ongoing narrative.

Wonder Man is just the first of the MCU’s slate of 2026 releases. This includes a number of planned shows, both new and returning, set to premiere in the calendar year. Additionally, there are other MCU TV projects that have been reported as in development that seem to still be in the franchise’s pipeline. Fans of the MCU’s TV shows have a lot to look forward to, with the release of Wonder Man set to be followed by several other exciting MCU TV projects on the horizon.

4) The Punisher Special (Early 2026)

It’s no secret that 2026 will be a big year for the Punisher. After having made his debut in the role in Netflix’s Marvel shows, including his own series, Jon Bernthal’s iteration of the character made his first unequivocal appearance in the MCU with his role in season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. After Wonder Man, Bernthal is set to return to the role.

A Punisher special presentation is tipped for release in early 2026, although an exact date has not been confirmed. Bernthal’s tenure in the role so far has seen him become hugely popular, with many hailing his performance as the most comic-accurate live-action version of the character. The format of the MCU’s special presentation lies some way between traditional movies and TV, but the special will almost certainly prove a thrilling return for Bernthal’s Punisher.

3) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 4, 2026)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 marked the hero’s first full solo appearance in the MCU proper, loosely adapting the comic book arc of the same name. The first season saw Daredevil return from his self-imposed retirement as a vigilante in order to combat the schemes of Wilson Fisk after he established himself as Mayor of New York. The first season’s finale was open-ended, and 2026 will see its story continued.

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has given fans much to be excited about. The confirmed return of Jessica Jones has helped build considerable buzz around the show’s second season, as well as the return of one of the franchise’s most popular heroes. Set for release on March 4, 2026, on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 already promises to be an exciting addition to the MCU.

2) X-Men ’97 Season 2 (Summer 2026)

The release of X-Men ’97 season 1 proved to be hugely successful. The animated show picked up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, captializing on nostalgia while also faithfully adapting the X-Men onto the small screen. Season 1 was popular enough that further installments were confirmed, and X-Men ’97 season 2 is currently tipped for release in the summer of 2026.

With the first season’s massive cast of Marvel characters presumably set to return, excitement for the release of the next chapter of X-Men ’97 is high. Though a specific release date hasn’t been set, season 2 is edging closer to arriving on our collective screens. With the MCU itself heading toward its next chapter in which the X-Men will play a major role, X-Men ’97 season 2 seems especially important.

1) VisionQuest (2026)

There are many things still unknown about the MCU’s 2026 releases, and several of them concern VisionQuest. In many ways, the show’s story is set to pick up the threads of WandaVision, even though five years have passed without so much as a mention of Vision’s fate. While the character’s prolonged absence has been frustrating for many, it has contributed to more excitement about his scheduled return.

The cast of the MCU’s VisionQuest has been announced, with a number of interesting inclusions. The show promises to pick up several of the MCU’s narrative loose ends, and its apparent 2026 release is something fans have looked forward to for some time. Though a specific date is yet to be confirmed, VisionQuest has undeniably been a very long time coming, and could prove hugely important for the MCU’s future.

