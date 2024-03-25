X-Men '97 Drops a Collection Of Super Retro Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

X-Men: The Animated Series is back and so are the '90s styles thanks to BoxLunch.

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a massive hit with critics and audiences out of the gate. That said, if you want to ride the wave of nostalgia all the way into your wardrobe, a new collection has launched at BoxLunch that you might be interested in. It includes a tank jersey, hoodie, bomber jacket and sweatshirt with super retro style.

A breakdown of the BoxLunch X-Men '97 collection can be found in the list below, and you can take 20% off the prices at the time of writing.

If you want to go even further down the X-Men '97 rabbit hole, make sure to check out the collection of action figures from Hasbro. There's even an Arcade1Up cabinet up for grabs that's packed with 8 classic games.

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast of X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Beau DeMayo served as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

In his review for ComicBook.com Jamie Jirak gave X-Men perfect marks, calling it "an ideal reboot".

"X-Men '97 will transport you back to Saturday mornings in the '90s, but the fun doesn't stop with a simple return to form. The animation is a vibrant improvement that manages to conjure the feel of the original while elevating a format that was once deemed "just for kids." There are genuinely impressive action sequences with a crisp design that will have you cheering at the TV. "

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.