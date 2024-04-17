X-Men '97 Episode 6 Includes Massive SPOILER Return

X-Men '97 brought Professor X back this week and fans were shocked by the development. Episode 6's title is "LifeDeath Part 2" and that had a lot o of viewers thinking that they were just going to get the resolution to Storm and Forge's story. That ended up not being the case as Charles Xavier was the B-plot for those events in the desert. X-Men '97 managed to weave the former leader of the X-Men back into the picture and explain what he's been up to all this time. The Shi'ar Empire actually whisked Xavier away at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series. But, in the new show, he's claimed to be dead by the world at large.

When we catch up with Professor X, that's clearly not the case. He and Lilandra have been in a "honeymoon period" on the Shi'ar throne world. She wants him to rule over the space empire at her right hand. However, doing so would mean forgoing a return trip to Earth and his beloved X-Men. Lilandra's sister, Deathbird, dares Xavier to have his mind wiped. But, when at the precipice of convincing the Shi'ar that he's worthy of his place among them, he's alerted to the catastrophe on Genosha. Professor X gives it all up to return to Earth and help the X-Men in their darkest hour.

Ross Marquand Steps Into The Role Of Professor X

While its delightful to have the professor back in the fold, he might sound a little bit different to you. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast got to ask Brad Winderbaum about Ross Marquand stepping in for Cedric Smith in X-Men '97. He praised the Red Skull actor for his talents and assured us that Charles Xavier would be playing a big part of the show despite his absence in the early chapters.

"I think it has more to do with the fact that Ross [Marquand] is one of the most talented voice artists working," the executive laughed. "And, we're lucky to have him. I mean, we were able to get so many of the OG cast back and unfortunately, we had to recast Xavier. Ross does a great Xavier."

Who Will Lead The X-Men Now?

With the X-Men still suffering after that massive defeat in Genosha, the question of who will lead them remains unanswered. ComicBook.com asked X-Men '97 director Jake Castorena about the new status quo after a dramatic Episode 5. He thinks that the leadership question is interesting with Charles and Magneto not there to handle the reins. But, who will step into the void?

"Magneto is kind of not matter right now?," Castorena smiled during our interview. "it is just that question, right? It is: How does our team, these characters we know and love, how do they go into this honestly overnight? It's a new world and what are the consequences of that? What are the ramifications worldwide of mutant and human coexistence now?"

"The the thing that Charles died for, that was sacrificed for, that Magneto ended up carrying the torch, only to be crushed down in his prime," he added. "Right? But, that he rose to the occasion of. It's exactly that. How do you deal with consequences that are just so big? And also again, speaking of consequences: What are those ramifications? What are those echo effects? How does it affect human relations? What political aspects does that roll into different schools of thought, pro or against. And, neutral people, not even getting into the team aspects of it. All the different derivatives of mutants and superpowered beings, right?"

