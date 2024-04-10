X-Men '97 Episode 5 Recap With Spoilers: "Remember It"

We're officially halfway through the first season of X-Men '97, and it has been taking some pretty major swings for Marvel's mutants. In addition to delivering some massive plot twists and drama between the series' various characters, this episode also brought a lot of shock and heartbreak, potentially teasing some major storylines going forward. If you need help understanding everything that happened in X-Men '97's fifth episode, we're here to help.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 5 of X-Men '97, "Remember It", below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happens in X-Men '97: "Remember It"?

News reporter Trish Tilby interviews members of the X-Men, including Beast and Cyclops. Cyclops' interview grows awkward, before the topic shifts to his and Jean's love story. Meanwhile, Jean continues to untangle her powers and memories, as Logan comforts her. Jean and Cyclops simultaneously tell the story of the moment they realized they loved each other. Jean kisses Logan, but he insists that she belongs with Cyclops. Cyclops is then interrogated by Trish about Nathan's birth, and grows upset about the circumstances that led to him abandoning his son.

Meanwhile, Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto travel to Genosha, which has now become a mutant paradise filled with mutants such as Leech, Dazzler, Boom-Boom, and Glob. They prepare for the United Nations' gala to induct Genosha. They are greeted by Madelyne Pryor, who has become a member of Genosha's council, as well as Nightcrawler, who is helping Genosha's various religions. The council assembles, made of Emma Frost, Moira McTaggert, Sebastian Shaw, and question whether or not Magneto is the ideal fit to be Genosha's Chancellor. He agrees to accept the position — as long as Rogue rules as his queen.

Jean and Scott reminisce about Nathan — only for it to be Madelyne, who is psychically communicating with him. Scott tells the real Jean that he's been psychically speaking to her for a month, and she questions if he really loves her anymore. Suddenly, Jean is shot through the head with a sort of psychic blast.

Rogue visits Gambit, who is suiting up for the gala, and tells him of her romantic past with Magneto, which was eventually broken up over his trauma. Rogue argues she can never truly be with Gambit, and he agrees to stay friends with her. The gala takes place, and Dr. Cooper takes issue with Magneto being chosen as Genosha's leader. Rogue shows up to the gala and she and Magneto dance while being able to touch each other, but she ultimately argues that her connection is deeper with Gambit.

Madelyne is also shot with the psychic blast, and is greeted by Cable, who tells everyone to evacuate, apologizes to her, and then disappears. Suddenly, the gala is attacked by a giant Sentinel. Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto work to fight it off, but are unable to do so without freeing the Morlocks first. They make it to the Morlocks, and Magneto protects them, even as the Sentinel prepares to obliterate them. Magneto promises Leech that he won't need to be scared, as they disappear. Gambit runs towards the Sentinel as it nearly zaps the entire island — and gets stabbed in the side by one of its tendrils. Gambit uses his powers to zap the tendril and the entire Sentinel, successfully destroying it.

The team back at the mansion watches in horror as the aftermath is covered on the news. Rogue and the remaining mutants crowd around Gambit, as Rogue sobs and remarks that she can't feel him.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.