Marvel Studios' Vision Series Coming to Disney+ in 2026

Vision is coming back online at Marvel Studios. Paul Bettany will reprise his role as the synthezoid Avenger in Marvel's untitled Vision series that will stream on Disney+ in 2026, Variety reports. Terry Matalas, who co-created SYFY's 12 Monkeys TV series and showran Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard seasons 2 and 3, is on board for the WandaVision spinoff series long rumored to be in development under the title Vision Quest.

A spinoff focused on Bettany's White Vision was first reported to be in the works in 2022. WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer was reportedly assembling a writers' room, only for Schaefer to instead run the Agatha All Along spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the Westview witch. In 2023, listings on the Writers' Guild of America website revealed that Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Peter Cameron (Moon Knight) were among the writers tapped for that version of the show, but it's unclear if they're still involved with Matalas' as-yet-untitled Vision series.

Bettany voiced Tony Stark's A.I. J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Iron Man movies before the rogue robot Ultron built him an android body in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Powered by the Mind Stone, Vision joined the Avengers and served with Earth's mightiest heroes in 2016's Captain America: Civil War until his death at the hands of Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. The resurrected Vision returned in Marvel's WandaVision, brought back by the grieving Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) magic after S.W.O.R.D. dismantled and rebuilt the "most sophisticated, sentient weapon ever made." As the all-white Vision, the new version had a programming directive to destroy the "true Vision," only for his memories to be restored before flying away from Westview.

"I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%," Bettany said during a recent convention appearance when a fan asked whether he would ever return to the MCU in "any way, shape, or form."

WandaVision adapted parts of Vision Quest, a storyline spanning issues of West Coast Avengers in the 1980s. After the Vision tapped into every computer system on the planet and seized control of America's nuclear arsenal, the world's government security agencies formed Vigilance, a multi-national venture to keep a "watchful eye" on the synthetic android. The Scarlet Witch learned that Vigilance scientists dismantled her robot husband and wiped his memory to erase data he might have uncovered from the world's security networks, leaving him an all-white blank slate. The Avengers sought the help of Vision's "grandfather," Hank Pym, to restore the Vision, only to learn that Vigilance erased Vision's back-up memory on file. Pym eventually uploaded data tapes into the synthezoid's memory to reprogram the Vision, but without the emotional connection to that information.

Agatha All Along premieres Sept. 18 on Disney+, with Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man slated to release later in 2024. Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart series are currently set for 2025; also in the works are a third season of the animated What If...?, Marvel Zombies, and the live-action Wonder Man series.