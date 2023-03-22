The Yahoo! Search for a new game show is over: the web search engine is getting the TV treatment on Game Show Network. It was announced Tuesday the cable network is teaming with internet giant Yahoo for Hey Yahoo!, a half-hour original series based on the most popular Yahoo search queries where teams compete to guess what people are asking on Yahoo! Search. Actor and director Tom Cavanagh — known to television audiences for his roles on The CW's The Flash, NBC sitcoms Ed and Scrubs, and as presenter of the Smithsonian Networks series Stories from the Vaults — will host the series.

In Hey Yahoo!, two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions are searching for on Yahoo! Search. Contestants are given the first half of a search, and then have to fill-in-the-blank based on what they think America is searching for. For each correct answer, the dollar value of that answer is added to the team's bank. At the end of three rounds of play, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to add an extra $10,000 to their winnings.

"With Hey Yahoo! we're bringing together friends and family to fill in the blank with a modern twist, based on the billions of searches a year happening on Yahoo! Search. Game Show Network and I invite you to join the search and share the fun," Cavanagh said in a statement.

Scheduled to premiere early this summer on Game Show Network, Hey Yahoo! is produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios for Game Show Network, behind Get a Clue, the Joey Fatone-hosted Common Knowledge, and the announced revivals of I've Got a Secret and Split Second.

Rane Laymance (ABC's Match Game, GSN's People Puzzler) is the executive producer for Game Show Network; Brian Provost is executive producing for Yahoo. Al Hassas (World of Dance, Street Customs) of Sweet Lemons, LLC and Dean Tempest of board game studio Big Potato Games (the phone-based Big Screen Games and the Blockbuster Video party game) also serve as executive producers.

Hey Yahoo! premieres early summer 2023 on Game Show Network.