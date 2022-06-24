Superman & Lois: The Flash's Tom Cavanagh to Direct Season 3 Premiere

The latest chapter of Superman & Lois is almost in the books, with the new The CW series airing its Season 2 finale next week. While we'll have to wait and see what that closing episode has in store — and what components of DC Comics canon it could possibly tee up — the show is already looking ahead to its third season, with the help of a fellow DC TV star. According to a new report from TVLine, The Flash star Tom Cavanagh will be directing the upcoming Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois. Cavanagh, who has portrayed a wide array of characters on The Flash, previously directed Superman & Lois' Season 1 finale.

"I'm super excited to play with the fancy technical tools they have over there," Cavanagh told the outlet. "With the anamorphic lenses, my God, you're making a wide-screen movie all the time over there."

Cavanagh previously spoke about the experience of helming Superman & Lois' Season 1 finale, and how it differed from his previous experiences directing The Flash.

"They asked me to direct their finale," Cavanagh told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "As you know, I directed the 100th episode of Flash and I embraced the pomp and circumstance of these types of episodes, and I'm really grateful to be jumping on board Superman & Lois. And let's talk about that for a second. It's a funny thing to say, like, 'Wait... Superman!' I love the fact that's a Warner Bros. property that's getting yet another go-around. I love the fact that they're getting to the emotional and familial heart of it. I'm just really looking forward to directing their finale. That doesn't start for a couple weeks when we [head into] prep. I'm just so grateful for the invitation."

"Superman & Lois isn't a comedy, and I think the richness of the emotion they're trying to bring is mirrored by their cinematic style. I think it looks ridiculously great," Cavanagh said. "I remember the [shot of] the amber waves of grain and the sun setting with the iconic Kent mailbox in front of the Smallville farmhouse, it says so much! If you're a fan of the comic, that shot is pulled out from the best artwork that Superman has offered over the years and they're doing it on camera. It's really wonderful."

What do you think of Tom Cavanagh helming the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!