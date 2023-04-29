Yellowjackets Clip Reveals Cast Reunion in New Episode

Yellowjackets fans were not treated to a new episode this week, but it sounds like the sixth episode of Season 2 will be worth the wait. In fact, all of the surviving Yellowjackets (that we know of) are reuniting in next week's episode, "Qui." A new clip was shared by Showtime that features Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Van (Lauren Ambrose), Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Lottie (Simone Kessell) all coming together on Lottie's compound. It looks like things are going to get tense in the present timeline as some of the adult characters come together for the first time in the series.

"Worlds collide at Lottie's compound when Shauna, Taissa, Van, Misty, Natalie, and Lottie are reunited. New episode of Yellowjackets streaming May 5 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME," the video description reads. You can check out the clip from the next episode below:

What's Next For Shauna on Yellowjackets?

Sophie Nélisse, who plays the younger version of Shauna on Yellowjackets, recently spoke to Esquire about the character's evolution this season.

"The stakes are just so much higher," Nélisse explained. "I was very excited for us to tap into more desperate, more animalistic behavior. Part of her has grown to love this child and she wants it, but at the same time it's this constant reminder of all the things that she's done that she regrets: sleeping with Jeff, which also sort of led to Jackie's death. At the end of Episode Two, by eating Jackie, she puts the story to rest. But the pregnancy is this constant reminder. It's a reason to try and survive and try to make it out of the wilderness, because she doesn't have only her[self] to think about. It brings out this very selfless side to her, but she's terrified for her life because she most likely could die."

"She's already so mad at herself for everything that she's done that I don't even think she can bear the responsibility anymore," she later added. "She's definitely projecting a lot of her anger, and she's letting it out on other people because it's too much for her to handle. As the season progresses, she feels very alienated, because she's so mad at herself. And she feels very judged by the group, because she didn't believe in the cause."

Will Yellowjackets Get a Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. Previously, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The Season 3 renewal "demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand," McCarthy added.

Are you enjoying Season 2 of Yellowjackets? Tell us in the comments!