Is There a New Episode of Yellowjackets Tonight?

TV fans have gotten used to having new episodes of Yellowjackets to watch every Friday. The hit series airs its new episodes on Showtime every Sunday night, but those episodes are released two days earlier each week on the Showtime streaming app. This week, however, that isn't the case. There's a chance you might have already noticed that the sixth episode of Yellowjackets Season 2 hasn't shown up on the Showtime app. Unfortunately, it won't be there for another week.

At the halfway point of its second season, Yellowjackets is taking a little break. The series is taking the week off as there are no plans to release a new episode this weekend. The sixth episode of Season 2, "Qui," will be released on the Showtime app on Friday, May 5th. It will air on Showtime two days later.

Last week's episode ended with the reveal that Shauna is finally going into labor. In both the past and present timelines, Shauna has continued to be one of the most pivotal characters on the show. Sophie Nélisse, who plays the younger version of Shauna on Yellowjackets, recently spoke to Esquire about the character's evolution this season.

"The stakes are just so much higher," Nélisse explained. "I was very excited for us to tap into more desperate, more animalistic behavior. Part of her has grown to love this child and she wants it, but at the same time it's this constant reminder of all the things that she's done that she regrets: sleeping with Jeff, which also sort of led to Jackie's death. At the end of Episode Two, by eating Jackie, she puts the story to rest. But the pregnancy is this constant reminder. It's a reason to try and survive and try to make it out of the wilderness, because she doesn't have only her[self] to think about. It brings out this very selfless side to her, but she's terrified for her life because she most likely could die."

"She's already so mad at herself for everything that she's done that I don't even think she can bear the responsibility anymore," she later added. "She's definitely projecting a lot of her anger, and she's letting it out on other people because it's too much for her to handle. As the season progresses, she feels very alienated, because she's so mad at herself. And she feels very judged by the group, because she didn't believe in the cause."

What have you thought about Yellowjackets Season 2 so far? Let us knoi in the comments!