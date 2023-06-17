Yellowjackets Star Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Her Character

To say that Yellowjackets goes to some dark places isn't inaccurate. The Showtime series' second season sees thing go from bad to worse for its characters in both timelines. For the teen version of the characters trying to survive in the wilderness, things get especially dark with the survivors having to resort to cannibalism to keep from starving to death while, in the present, the adult survivors are dealing not only with the echoes of what went on in the wilderness, but their crimes in Season 1 after Adam's body is found. But while there are plenty of shocking moments and developments in the season and for the series overall, for Christina Ricci it's humor that took her by surprise.

During IndieWire's Consider This event, Ricci said that realizing that her character, Misty Quigley, is comedic was her biggest surprise thus far.

"The biggest surprise for me was realizing that Misty was a comedic character," Ricci said. "I didn't think she was funny in the pilot, and that was the only thing I read of her. Then, the first script for Episode 2 of Season 1, she was funny. I didn't realize I was going to be doing that so that was certainly a surprise."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets Had Some Surprising Moments — Including Deaths

The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets saw a surprising death when, in the adult timeline, Misty accidentally kills Natalie (Juliette Lewis) after Misty attempt to inject Lisa (Nicole Maines) with a fatal chemical and Natalie intervenes. It was a stunning moment and Ricci explained to Variety that it was an emotional one.

"I didn't know until very shortly before we shot the episode," Ricci explained. "We all love Juliette. I love Juliette. We've all gone through so much on the show and gotten so close and fought and reconciled and love each other – and we're like sisters. I think we were all very upset and sad that Natalie was dying. And it was tough to shoot. It was very emotional. We shot a lot more than ended up in the episode of me holding Juliette while she was dying and stuff. Those were really tough scenes, and really upsetting. I ran into Juliette the next day in the airport, and we both started crying again."

"No. It was a complete mistake," Ricci added when asked if any part of Misty wanted to kill Natalie. "She made an impulsive choice – another characteristically immature, impulsive, selfish choice where she was going to kill the person who was going to hurt her friend. Not wanting her friends taken away, it's about keeping what she wants. It was a disastrous decision."

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed For Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. However, there might be a bit of a wait for the next season due to the Writers Guild of America's current strike.