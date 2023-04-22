Yellowjackets Star Teases "Crazy" Season 2 Finale

Yellowjackets is halfway through its second season, but from the sound of things fans of the popular Showtime series should brace themselves for a wild finale. Series star Melanie Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna, told Digital Spy that the Season 2 finale is very emotional and sad, but it also has some crazy developments, particularly in the 1996 storyline.

"Oh, God, how do I answer this?" Lynskey said when asked about the Season 2 finale. "I was very emotional. I was very, very emotional. It's a good episode. It's a really good episode. It's just… it's sad. It's also really sad. But crazy. I just remembered a thing that happens in the younger storyline, and it's crazy."

Lynskey gave no hints as to what in the finale is so "crazy" but she did promise that in the remaining episodes of the season there will be plenty of major developments for the 1996 storyline that will have impact on the adult versions of the characters in the present storyline as well.

"There's more of… As the season goes on, you see much more of… they're living in the middle of winter right now," Lynskey said. "Things are getting really difficult."

Lynskey isn't the only star to tease things getting crazy in Season 2.

Series newcomer Nicole Maines has also teased that Season 2 will go a bit "off the rails" in a previous interview, though Maines was more specifically talking about things with her character, Lisa, as well as adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) and adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.