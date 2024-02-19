Yellowjackets Star Shares Promising Season 3 Update

Yellowjackets may not be coming back until 2025, but there are some positive updates about the Showtime series' highly anticipated Season 3. Samantha Hanratty, who plays teen Misty in Yellowjackets, revealed on the red carpet for Sunday night's People's Choice Awards that the cast will be getting back to filming soon — and teased a bit about what fans can expect.

"We're not filming yet," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're going back very soon, which I'm very excited and I'm so ready to get the show on the road literally. It's going to be fun. But I'm going to be dirty. We're going to be so dirty without our cabin. So, which us luck."

Why the Long Wait for Yellowjackets Season 3?

With Yellowjackets not returning in 2024, fans may be disappointed that they will have to wait a bit longer to find out what's next for the series as both Yellowjackets' present-day and 1990s-era timelines ended with some shocking turns — particularly in the 90s timeline, the cabin Hanratty mentioned that the characters had been living in in the Canadian wilderness had burned to the ground. However, the delay for the season was due, in part to the writers and actors strikes last summer. However, work is well underway on the scripts, something that series showrunner Ashley Lyle previously confirmed.

"We're deep in the writing," Lyle said. "Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go, and creatively invigorated … We're having so much fun and are very excited about it."

What is Yellowjackets About?

Written by Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Set over two timelines — the 1990s when the crash takes places and the present day — the series follows their survival in the wilderness as well as their lives decades later as they try to deal with what happened in the wilderness — and its impact as events soon reveal that what began in that wilderness isn't over yet.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets could begin to see the teen survivors in the 1990s storyline return to the world, as director Karyn Kusama previously teased and expressed excitement about.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama said. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of Yellowjackets? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.